May 24, 1931—March 3, 2022

RACINE—Betty J. Boehme, 90, passed away peacefully at Primrose Retirement Community on Thursday, March 3, 2022. She was born in Scandinavia, WI on May 24, 1931, to the late Milo and Grace (nee: Greina) Anderson.

Betty’s family moved to Racine when she was 12 years old. She was united in marriage to Donald “Jack” Boehme on April 9, 1949, at St. Edward Catholic Church. They were married 49 years when Jack died unexpectedly while wintering in Lakeland, FL March 30, 1998.

Betty then married Leo Prevost and resided in Apache Junction, AZ, until Leo passed in 2015. Betty returned to Racine full-time after a brief third marriage in May of 2020.

Betty loved being a stay-at-home mother and was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for herself and her children, as well as costumes for local schools and theaters. Betty also was skilled at quilting and knitting. Her volunteer involvement was extensive, including Harmony Club Respite Care for more than 25 years, Girl Scouts for 20 years, and in many capacities over her longtime membership at St. Edward Catholic Church. Before retirement, she was employed by The Journal Times in various positions.

Surviving Betty are ten children: Mary (Bill) Hansen and Karen (Don Beaver) Boehme of Longmont, CO, Randall (Paula Griebler) Boehme of Waupaca, Laurie (Mark Muzi) Boehme of Seattle, WA, Tom (Amanda) Boehme of San Jose, CA, John (Sharon) Boehme, Julie Boehme, Barbie (Brian) Boehme-Dechant, all of Mount Pleasant, Jerry (Danelle) Boehme of Racine, and Jim Boehme of Kenosha; She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren: Brian (Kari Knapp) Hansen, Dawn (John) Cottone, Paul (Catherine Harris) Muzi, Peter (Alicia Patten) Muzi, Daniel Muzi, Hannah (Adam) Perez, Drew Zeimetz, Colin Zeimetz, Witney (Austin) Rightler, Patrick Hogan, Brenna (Bryan Hagoriles), Dechant, Jack Dechant, Lacey Boehme, Layla Boehme, Luella Boehme; and by eight great-grandchildren: Jackson and Ethan Cottone, Annika and Ellis Perez, Kieran, Parker, and Morgan Rightler, and Kamryn Hagoriles; her brother, Michael (Debbie) Anderson; and sister, Eileen Frederickson. In addition to her parents and husbands, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Boehme, brother and sister-in-law Marvin and Carol Anderson, and brother-in-law, Jack Frederickson. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention also survive her.

The family is eternally grateful to the Primrose Retirement Community, and St. Croix Hospice for their kindness, care, and compassion shown to Betty and her family.

Her Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Burial will take place on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. The service will be livestreamed and the link will be provided on the funeral home’s website.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials be directed to Our Harmony Club, 2401 90th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177.