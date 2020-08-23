× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty H. Wielgat

February 3, 1923 – August 9, 2020

Racine – Betty Helen Wielgat, 97, died on August 9, 2020. She was born in Racine on February 3, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (née: Fredelake) Klinkhammer.

Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stanley W. Wielgat, on October 3, 1953, at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Doug Wielgat, Dan Wielgat; grandchildren, Jesse (Jill) Wielgat, Casey (Derek) Furger, Ben Wielgat, Maddie Wielgat; great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Meredith; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

A private memorial service is being planned for the family.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staffs at Grand Prairie Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Alliance for the care given to our family during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

