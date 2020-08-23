Betty H. Wielgat
February 3, 1923 – August 9, 2020
Racine – Betty Helen Wielgat, 97, died on August 9, 2020. She was born in Racine on February 3, 1923, daughter of the late Joseph and Christine (née: Fredelake) Klinkhammer.
Betty was united in marriage to the love of her life, Stanley W. Wielgat, on October 3, 1953, at Holy Name Catholic Church.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Doug Wielgat, Dan Wielgat; grandchildren, Jesse (Jill) Wielgat, Casey (Derek) Furger, Ben Wielgat, Maddie Wielgat; great-grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Meredith; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.
A private memorial service is being planned for the family.
The family would like to extend a heart-felt “Thank You” to the staffs at Grand Prairie Rehabilitation Center and Hospice Alliance for the care given to our family during this difficult time.
