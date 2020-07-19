× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 11, 1916 – July 16, 2020

Betty Grace Holland, age 104, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sarasota Health & Rehabilitation Center, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. Betty was a lifelong resident of Racine until moving to Sarasota in 2013.

Betty and her identical twin sister Jane were born on February 11, 1916 to Martinus and Grace (nee: Kramer) Mortensen. Her sister Jane passed away in 1993. Betty graduated from Washington Park High School in 1934 and then worked for a number of years at Osters, the Wireworks and Western Printing before being married. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Malcolm Holland on June 14, 1941, shortly before Kenneth entered the Service, and they had celebrated 63 years of marriage up until his death in 2004.

Although Betty led a rather simple life by today’s standards, she devoted herself as a homemaker and to raising two children. She enjoyed both flower and vegetable gardening, had a fascination for birds and tended to the many bird feeders in her backyard, and was an avid reader. And for over 40 years Betty looked forward to their family’s summer vacations on the snow white beaches of Long Boat Key and Siesta Key in Sarasota, Florida.