Betty F. Mollerskov

Dec. 10, 1921 – March 18, 2022

RACINE—Betty F. (nee: Hansen) Mollerskov, age 100, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Betty was born in Racine, WI, on December 10, 1921, to the late Soren and Marie (nee: Tvorup) Hansen. She was a 1940 graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 18, 1948, in Gethsemane Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with John Mollerskov, who preceded her in death on November 21, 1997.

Betty had been employed by Studey Dairy in the accounting dept. and at Western Publishing, playing card dept. for over 32 years, retiring in 1986. Betty was a faithful member of Pentecost Ev. Lutheran Church, former member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Danish Sisterhood, Danish American Home volunteer, VFW Post 1391 Women’s Auxiliary; voting poll worker at Fratt School for 23 years; enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining; and absolutely loved her grandsons, Jay and Tim, and constantly bragged about the many wonderful times they shared together.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law: Alan J. and Mary E. (nee: Poetschke) Mollerskov; grandsons: Jay A. (Anne) Mollerskov and Timothy A. Mollerskov; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters: Jim (Ethel) Hansen, Esther (Walter) Gustafson, Helen (Robert) Tobias, Gordon “Bud” (Lillian) Hansen, and Norma (Clarence) Hansen; and sisters-in-law: Margaret (Louis) Balegno and Edna (Ken) Sorensen.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM, in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday, April 9th, from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM. Private interment will take place. Memorials to Pentecost Lutheran Church or to the VFW Post 1391 Auxiliary have been suggested.

