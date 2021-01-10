Betty Eisenbart (nee: Malboeuf)

1936—2021

Betty Eisenbart, age 84, peacefully passed on to eternal life on the 6th of January, in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Visitation will take place at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a short Funeral Service starting at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 with Rev. Sergio officiating.

Betty was born in Chicago on the 15th of March, 1936. She married the love of her life, Herbert (known to everyone as Herb) Eisenbart on the 8th of June 1957 in Burlington, WI. For most of her life, Betty was a homemaker.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Herb, her son Tim, her brother Dick, her sister JoAnne and nephew Glen.

She is survived by her daughter Cathy (Rick), son John, grandchildren Mary (Randy), Matt and Tomas, great-granddaughters Sadie and Mara, niece Linda (Dale), nephews Russell (Lori), Jim (Dawn) and John (Courtney).

Betty enjoyed the coffee breaks, Red Hat events, all her friends over the years and the whole Arbor View community. They all knew not to get in between her and her Bingo game. And if strawberry short cake was dessert, that was heaven for her.