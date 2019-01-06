Betty (Dieckhoff) Puchinsky

March 27, 1929—December 4, 2018
Betty passed away in Dunedin, Florida.
She was born in Chicago,Il, but lived in Racine, Wi for many years. She also worked for Insinkerator.
Betty is survived by her son Ron.
