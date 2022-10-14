April 25, 1933—October 11, 2022

BURLINGTON—Betty D. Bailey, 89, of Burlington, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born at home on County Line Road in Union Grove, Wisconsin on April 25, 1933, she was the daughter of William and Dora (nee Dietrich) Neuhaus. Her early life was spent in there and she graduated from the Rochester AG School. On December 15, 1951 at South Hills Country Club, she was united in marriage to Gene Bailey. Following marriage, they lived and farmed in rural Somers, they then moved to Woodland, California for a short time, and finally settled onto their farm in Burlington, Wisconsin for the past 56 years. Gene preceded her in death on February 25, 2000.

Betty was a farmer’s wife and mother and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, German Club, Genealogy Club and was a Rochester AG School Alumni. Her favorite hobby was making scrapbooks and genealogy. She enjoyed going to scrapbooking retreats with family where she told us stories of her past. She loved to garden and would take on any kind of project, including woodworking, refinishing and reupholstering furniture. She sewed all her own drapes, curtains and even sewed her own wedding dress.

She loved a good “gather round” and enjoyed countless celebrations with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Birthdays, graduations, business outings, and holidays were priorities in her life. She loved to bring her famous potato salad and green jell-o and always left the gathering with empty bowls.

She had a gracious way about her and also a spot-on sense of humor which was with her to the end. We have a treasure trove of memories of her jokes and amazing wit. She always tried to see the good in others and had a soft heart for those who struggled. She always took time to visit her friends and attend AG school breakfasts with her friends.

Betty had so many beloved pets over the years, with Zip the kitty providing countless hours of joy and entertainment for Betty.

Betty is survived by her children: Rob (Susie) Bailey, David (Louise) Bailey, Carol (Carl) Guziewski, Steve (Jacquie) Bailey, John (Wendy) Bailey, James (Magdalena Kurz) Bailey and Susan Bailey, her constant companion; grandchildren: Gregory (Marci) Conner, Christine (Aaron) James, Sarah (Tom) Kalbas, Laura (Toby) Schaub, William (Crystal) Bailey, Luke Bailey, Noah Bailey, Ryan (Melinda) Hoffman, Lindsay (Keith) Dominy, Zeb (Jen Lachowiec) Breuckman, Ben (Romela Chato) Breuckman, Aubrey (Dave) Thompson, Matthew (Cathy) Guziewski, Adam Guziewski, Jacob Guziewski, Scott (Jessica) Bailey, Jake (Lisa Testroote) Bailey, Jeremiah Bailey, Jenna (Anthony) Scarpace, Jayson Bailey, James (Tia Smith) Bailey, Devon (Kelsey Viel) Badger and Paige Badger; great-grandchildren: Caden and Blake Conner, Morgan and Estella James, Rachel and Libby Kalbas, Noah, Sarah and Ty Schaub, Savannah and Wyatt Bailey, Brady and Baylee Hoffman, Sawyer and Gavin Dominy, Avahlene Breuckman Chato, David, Elise and Byron Thompson, Kyle, Brooklyn and Jameson Bailey, Noah and Cora Bailey, Hadley and Sage Baquero, Stella Bailey, Paisley Ventura and Conor and Joshua Badger; and brother, Billy (Mary) Neuhaus. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son, David.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Lakeland Health Care Center nurses and staff, especially Kimberly, Alex, and Randy. They would also like to thank her Home Care workers Sally and Juba as well as the Aurora Burlington Hospital ICU nurses and staff for all their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School.

Services for Betty will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 11AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 198 Westridge Ave., Burlington, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the CHURCH. Burial will take place at Sunset Ridge in Kenosha at 2:30 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434