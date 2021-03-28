Betty (Bartel-McGregor) Mozol

July 27, 1937—March 23, 2021

RACINE—Elizabeth I. “Betty” Mozol, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, with her family by her side. Betty was born in Waushara on July 27, 1937, later moving to Racine at the age of 11. She was a 1956 graduate of William Horlick High School. On December 28, 1969, Betty was united in marriage to John Mozol at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She worked for Western Printing and Dremel Manufacturing before retiring from Ruud Lighting in 2000. She enjoyed bowling for several years, where she bowled on the “The Classic 12” league. Betty also enjoyed bus trips to the casinos, knitting, crocheting and Packer parties with “her ladies.”

She will be missed by her children: Robert (Kathy) McGregor of Muskego, Kathy Marie (David) Valetti and Ann Marie (Brian) Reynolds of Mount Pleasant and Robert Mozol of Racine; grandsons: Adam (Jessica) McGregor, Scott (Amanda) McGregor, Larri (Rose) Derrah IV, Sam and Peter Reynolds; great grandsons: Grady and Kaden McGregor. She also leaves behind her granddogs and her morning walking companion, Gracie. Betty will also be missed as Mom # 2 to Cindy Hughes of Kenosha and Dutch Johnson of Sun City, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John on May 7, 2015 and her mother, Alma Bartel.