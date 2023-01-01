Betty Ann Turner (Weiher)

May 6, 1941—Dec. 26, 2022
RACINE – Betty Ann Turner, 81, passed away at her residence on December 26, 2022. Betty was born in Kenosha, WI, on May 6, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher. For her career, she was employed with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Kenosha, WI for many years and later retired with Wrangler Jeans in Hackleburg, AL in early 2000s.
Betty enjoyed collecting Betty Boop memorabilia, spending time with her siblings and family, playing card games, dancing, cooking and baking.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Dona Turner; grandchildren: Stephanie (Raymond) White, Shelby (David) Everson, Sabrina (Brian) Schmidt; great-grandchildren: Kahlea Everson, Lexi Liberty; siblings: Herman Weiher, Beatrice Knetig, Brenda Suehring, and Kenny (Mary) Weiher. She was preceded in death by her son, Victor Turner; brothers: George (Karen), Jimmy Weiher, Lee (Sue) Weiher, Ben Weiher; and her sisters: Mary Schroeder and Connie Galbraith.
A heartfelt thanks to Vitas Hospice Team, Aurora Mount Pleasant and to all her family, friends and neighbors for their continued care and support.
