Betty Ann Turner (Weiher)

RACINE – Betty Ann Turner, 81, passed away at her residence on December 26, 2022. Betty was born in Kenosha, WI, on May 6, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Martha (Perona) Weiher. For her career, she was employed with Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. Kenosha, WI for many years and later retired with Wrangler Jeans in Hackleburg, AL in early 2000s.