Betty Ann Kissner Fasold

March 24, 1934 – February 15, 2021
On February 15, 2021, our beloved “Bets” was blessed to have her last nap at home with her immediate family by her side.
Betty graduated from Horlick High School, Racine Wisconsin, in 1952. She moved to Sarasota in 1958 and became an active member of the local Elks club. Betty “Bets” and Barry “Sweetie” Fasold celebrated 49 years of marriage. In 1968, they collectively co-founded Barry’s Trailers which is still a family operated business in Sarasota, Florida today.
She was preceded in death by her wonderful parents, Fred Kissner & Elizabeth Yochum, brother Bob Kissner and her husband Barry Reigle Fasold. Betty is survived by stepson Barry Jr (Maryann) Fasold; children Beth Fasold-Sapp (Johnny Dennison) and Brad (Melanie) Fasold; grandchildren Michele Brickley, Gina Beasley, Jeff Fasold, Erin Fasold, Jesse Sapp & Kaylee Sapp. There are also other extended family and good friends who knew and loved her.
Betty loved the water, boating and traveling. She will be remembered for her kind heart, always rescuing and caring for squirrels and for living a very thankful life.
Sincere appreciation to all family, friends and neighbors who supported and prayed for Betty. A special thank you to her long-time physician and friend Dr. Scott Elsbree and staff. And for the amazing group of ladies who cared for her 24/7 in her home Michelle Gaster, Michele Slaggy and Priscilla Ponte.
Private, in-home service was already held by immediate family. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
