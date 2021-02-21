Betty Ann Kissner Fasold

March 24, 1934 – February 15, 2021

On February 15, 2021, our beloved “Bets” was blessed to have her last nap at home with her immediate family by her side.

Betty graduated from Horlick High School, Racine Wisconsin, in 1952. She moved to Sarasota in 1958 and became an active member of the local Elks club. Betty “Bets” and Barry “Sweetie” Fasold celebrated 49 years of marriage. In 1968, they collectively co-founded Barry’s Trailers which is still a family operated business in Sarasota, Florida today.

She was preceded in death by her wonderful parents, Fred Kissner & Elizabeth Yochum, brother Bob Kissner and her husband Barry Reigle Fasold. Betty is survived by stepson Barry Jr (Maryann) Fasold; children Beth Fasold-Sapp (Johnny Dennison) and Brad (Melanie) Fasold; grandchildren Michele Brickley, Gina Beasley, Jeff Fasold, Erin Fasold, Jesse Sapp & Kaylee Sapp. There are also other extended family and good friends who knew and loved her.

Betty loved the water, boating and traveling. She will be remembered for her kind heart, always rescuing and caring for squirrels and for living a very thankful life.