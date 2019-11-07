Betty Ann Hoelzel, age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan, WI. She will be dearly missed!
A celebration of Betty’s life will take place on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 S. Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). An open house reception will be from 1:30pm to 3:45pm, followed by a 4:00pm memorial celebration service.
You have free articles remaining.
Services Entrusted to:
Integrity Funeral Services
262-514-4600
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.