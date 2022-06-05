Feb. 22, 1921 – Jan. 7, 2022

MADISON / RACINE – Betty Ann (Barrett) Alford, passed away just a few weeks short of her 101st birthday. A private internment, was held at West Lawn Memorial Park, along with the internment of her daughter, Laurie Dale Alford, who preceded her in death in January of 2019. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Harvey Alford; her parents; and her four siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Alford) Schmidt (Thomas); grand-daughter, Megan (Schmidt) Hiestand (Jason); and grandson, Benjamin Schmidt (Alison Zmud). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Betty was the fifth child of Rose (Veth) and Ralph Barrett, and lived in Racine for 92 years before moving to Madison to reside at Oak Park Place, where she lived in independent living for several years before moving into the memory care unit.

During her years in Racine, Betty engaged in numerous activities including the creation of beautiful gardens, major genealogical research, many community service activities, socializing with her many friends, and as an active member of her church.

A memorial service will be held on June 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. 625 6th St., Racine. (Please note: the church has a lift at the back of the church for handicapped accessibility.) Following the service, friends and family are invited to join a celebration of life at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to any of the following organizations or the charity of your choice: the Racine Public Library, The Racine Historical Society (Heritage Museum), the Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, or her church (OBUUC). Her lovely singing voice, kindness, and ready smile will be greatly missed, but always remembered.