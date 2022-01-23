MADISON — Betty Ann Alford, 100, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022. Formerly of Racine. Her memorial service will be held in June of 2022, with Rev. Danielle Lindstrom officiating.

Private inurnment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Racine Library, 75 7th St. Racine, WI, or Heartland Hospice 2801 Crossroads Dr. #2000 Madison, WI 53718. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.