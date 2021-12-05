Betty A. Treffert

MOUNT PLEASANT—Betty Ann (nee Goetz) Treffert, 80, passed away at her residence on Friday, November 26, 2021, with her family by her side. Betty is survived by her husband, Gary Treffert; daughters: Stacy (Jim) Kopecky and Shelly (Jeff) Ziemelis; grandchildren: Michael (McKenzie) and David Kopecky, Julia, and Jenna Ziemelis; special nephews: Ernie (Debi) and David (Brooke) DeLaO; sisters: Linda and Sally Goetz; along with many other family members and friends.