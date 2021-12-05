Betty A. Treffert

MOUNT PLEASANT—Betty Ann (nee Goetz) Treffert, 80, passed away at her residence on Friday, November 26, 2021, with her family by her side. Betty is survived by her husband, Gary Treffert; daughters: Stacy (Jim) Kopecky and Shelly (Jeff) Ziemelis; grandchildren: Michael (McKenzie) and David Kopecky, Julia, and Jenna Ziemelis; special nephews: Ernie (Debi) and David (Brooke) DeLaO; sisters: Linda and Sally Goetz; along with many other family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on December 17, 2021. You may visit with the family from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., service will immediately follow. Betty will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cure PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) have been suggested.
