Bettie K. Hansen

Bettie K. Hansen

July 19, 1926—Oct. 9, 2022

RACINE—Bettie Katherine (nee: Nielsen) Hansen, 96, passed away on October 9, 2022. She was born in Racine on July 19, 1926, the daughter of the late William M. and Emily J. (nee: Peters) Nielsen.

Bettie was united in marriage to the love of her life Robert K. “Pinky” Hansen on February 26, 1949, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. Bettie was a lifetime member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughters: Shannon Schoenberger of Augusta, GA, Robin “Robbie” Olesen of Racine; grandchildren: Ashley Olesen and Nathan Olesen; great-grandchildren: Isabella and Jackson DeBaker, and Raylee and Brentley Olesen, in addition to other relatives and dear friends. Bettie was preceded in death by her brother, William R. “Billy” Neilsen; husband, Robert K. “Pinky” Hansen; sons-in-law: Dale Olesen, and David Schoenberger.

In keeping with Bettie’s wishes a private service at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel was held with Pastor Mark Doidge officiating. Following services, she was laid to rest next to her husband.

For those wishing to remember Bettie in a special way, you may direct memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, Racine, WI 53405.

