Bettie J. Johnson (Nee: Wilsey)

February 13, 1926—July 30, 2018

RACINE—Bettie J. Johnson, age 92, passed away Monday, July 30, 2018 at Franciscan Villa, Oak Creek, WI.

She was born in Sturtevant on February 13, 1926, daughter of the late Meirl and Antoinette (Nee: Tirmatinger) Wilsey.

On April 24, 1944 in Dallas, Texas she was united in marriage to Richard F. Johnson who preceded her in death, December 13, 1957. She loved and devoted her life to her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Linda Johnson of Racine, Steven (Leanna) Johnson of El Dorado, KS, Michael (Marne) Johnson of Green Valley, AZ; her grandchildren, Heidi Perez, Mark (Christie) Johnson, Rick Johnson, Bob (Krystal) Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; “adopted boys”, Paul, Mike, and Doug Krimmer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patty; siblings, John, Marie, Bernice, Harriet, Riley, May, Harvey, Maxcine, Donald and Shirley.

Graveside services with interment will be held Friday, August 3, 2018, 11:30 A.M. at Graceland Cemetery, 1147 West Boulevard, with Rev. John Fleming officiating.

