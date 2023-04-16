BURLINGTON—Bette D. Schiefer passed away on April 10, 2023. A longtime resident of Burlington, she was born in Montana. Bette was the daughter of William and Mary Wermeling and a sister to six siblings. Bette and Ed Schiefer were married in Burlington in 1948. They were blessed with two children, Larry and Lynette, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She paved her own way, making a career in banking for thirty-three years then continuing in the newspaper business. Bette was an incredibly strong woman who knew the importance of faith and family. She was an avid volunteer – always believing that she should pay forward her good fortune when having the opportunity to make someone else’s day brighter.

Her memory will forever be cherished by everyone who knew her and loved her.

Visitation will take place on April 18 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at Daniels Family Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.