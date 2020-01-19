Betsy L. Anderson (nee: Azarian)

February 24, 1930 – January 11, 2020

RACINE – Betsy L. Anderson, age 89, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Woods of Caledonia. Betsy was born in Racine February 24, 1930, daughter of the late Harry and Anna (nee: Astordian) Azarian.

Betsy grew up in Racine and attended Wm. Horlick High School. On October 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Henning M. Anderson. They had sixty-two years together enjoying time with family and friends. Betsy very much enjoyed entertaining especially at Christmas that being her favorite season of the year. She was a very creative interior decorator which resulted in a welcoming home. Gardening was also a favorite pastime and her gardens were absolutely beautiful. They were a blending of flowers with the natural environment. Betsy will be remembered and missed by many.

Besides her husband and parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses; her twin sister, Betty (Duane) James, Sam (Louise) Azarian, Tony (Lucy) Azarian, Julie (Walt) Cash, Lois (Bob) Kelly, and Sophie (Mike) Stepanian; and nephews, David James, Tony Azarian, Steve Azarian, Harry Azarian, Jeff Paul, Harry Paul, Ned Azarian and great nephews, Anthony Azarian and Jared Paul.