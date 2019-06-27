{{featured_button_text}}
Betsy Ann Berning

SALEM LAKES – Betsy Ann Berning, 62, passed away at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie on Saturday, June 22, 2019 after a long battle with ALS.

Betsy was a Registered Nurse working in Critical Care for 18 years and an Exercise Physiologist working in Cardiac Rehabilitation for an additional 21 years.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, June 30, 2019 for a visitation and time to meet with the family from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the ALS Association – Wisconsin Chapter (3333 N. Mayfair Rd. Suite 104 Wauwatosa, WI 53222).

