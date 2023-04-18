WATERFORD/FORMERLY RACINE—Bethel Jean Tuinstra, 86, passed away the evening of April 13, 2023, at Waterford Senior Care Center. A celebration of Bethel’s life will be held at Racine Christian Reform Church with an evening visitation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The celebration will continue at the church on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, beginning with visitation at 11:00 AM and a ceremony starting at 12:00 PM.