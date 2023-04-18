Jan. 8, 1937—Apr. 13, 2023
WATERFORD/FORMERLY RACINE—Bethel Jean Tuinstra, 86, passed away the evening of April 13, 2023, at Waterford Senior Care Center. A celebration of Bethel’s life will be held at Racine Christian Reform Church with an evening visitation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The celebration will continue at the church on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, beginning with visitation at 11:00 AM and a ceremony starting at 12:00 PM.
Memorials to Racine Christian School or the Benjamin House have been suggested.
Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomerinc.com to view the full obituary, share online condolences, and memories of Bethel.
WILSON FUNERAL HOME
1212 LATHROP AVENUE
262-634-3361