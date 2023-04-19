Bethel Jean Tuinstra (Weidner)

Jan. 8, 1937 - Apr. 13, 2023

WATERFORD/FORMERLY RACINE - Bethel Jean Tuinstra, 86, passed away the evening of April 13, 2023 at Waterford Senior Care Center.

Bethel was born in Racine on January 8, 1937, and lived most of her life in Racine, with a short stint in Peoria, IL during her freshman year of high school. She graduated from Racine Lutheran High School. Bethel was married to Ralph V. Tuinstra on October 20, 1956, until late 1984. Bethel enjoyed most of her married years as a homemaker and mother.

Early in 1985, Bethel began her own decorating business, and later transitioned to Ethan Allen. She received numerous awards and recognitions for her work with them. She retired in 2004.

Bethel is a member of the Racine Christian Reformed Church. She participated in the Golden Hour Society and Coffee Break Ministry. Her faith and prayer life sustained her in some of her darkest years. Bethel cared for the community deeply. She was a passionate member of Al-Anon for 40 years learning, growing, and supporting. She created some deep friendships thru that organization and coupled with her faith, she leaves a lasting legacy.

Bethel will be lovingly remembered by her children: Stephen (Sally) Tuinstra, Paula (Ken) Wigboldy, Dan (Karen) Tuinstra, and Tom (Lynn) Tuinstra; 13 grandchildren who energized her: Matt (Alissa) Tuinstra, Amy (Josh) Wanggaard, Adam (Amber) Tuinstra, Kyle (Joanna) Wigboldy, Crystal (Mark) Gabrielse, Kimberly (Bradley) Barnes, Scott (Renee) Tuinstra, Kristine (Dave) Rufener, Brianne Tuinstra, Justin Tuinstra, Andrew (Natalie) Tuinstra, Hannah (Joshua) Cruse, Collin Tuinstra, and also two step grandchildren: Devon (Landon) Dittel and Kendall Ryder; and was blessed by her 19 great-grandchildren!

Mrs. Tuinstra was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Tuinstra in July, 2004; and her only brother, Wayne Weidner, June, 2017.

A celebration of Bethel's life will be held at Racine Christian Reformed Church with an evening visitation on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The celebration will continue at the church on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, beginning with visitation at 10:00 AM and a ceremony starting at 11:00 PM with Pastor Anson Veenstra officiating.

Memorials to Racine Christian School or the Benjamin House have been suggested.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary, share online condolences, and memories of Bethel.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 LATHROP AVENUE

262-634-3361