Beth Marion Mueller (Nee: Gunderson)

RACINE—Beth Marion (nee Gunderson) Mueller, 95, went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. with her grandson-in-law, Dr. Jason Esposito, officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may meet with the family from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Memorials to Calvary Memorial Church (4001 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53405) have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.