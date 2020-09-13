Beth Marion Mueller (Nee: Gunderson)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 6, 1925 – August 29, 2020

RACINE – Beth Marion (nee: Gunderson) Mueller, 95, went Home to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Ascension Hospital in Franklin, WI.

Beth was born in Raymond on May 6, 1925, to George E. and Carrie (nee: Anderson) Gunderson. On January 5, 1945, she was united in marriage to Herbert Mueller.

Upon graduation from Horlick High School, Beth attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL, for one year. After her marriage to Herbert, she worked briefly as a secretary at Modine. Once their daughters were born, she was a stay-at-home mom. Beth was an active member of Calvary Memorial Church, where she sang in the choir from age 16 until she was in her late 80s. She was involved in Lend-a-Hand, a women’s group that provided help and support for the church missionaries. She played the piano for her Sunday School class and for Wednesday night prayer meeting. Two of her favorite things were going to church and the Tuesday lunches at Culver’s with her large group of friends.