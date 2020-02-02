Beth A. Wilson

January 27, 1964 – January 20, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Beth Ann Wilson, 55, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle to secure a multiple organ transplant. She was born in Marshfield, WI, on January 27, 1964, to the union of Duane and Marie (Née: Bradow) Wilson.

She attended numerous elementary and high schools as the family followed her father’s career. It suited her gregarious nature as she made friends easily. The family noted she brought home a new friend before the car was unpacked. Beth was last employed at the Department of Veterans Affairs in Union Grove, WI.

Her adventurous soul took her to many parts of the United States including Terre Haute, IN, Phoenix, AZ, Springfield, MO, the Florida Keys, Park Falls, Wausau, and Racine, WI. The lights of her life were her daughter, Taylor and her grandson Oliver whom she called “Cubbie”. She was an avid Harley Davidson fan, a marvelous cook, a loving and caring individual who was always doing something kind for someone else, an avid reader, bird and plant lover. She will be remembered for her quick wit and clever retorts.