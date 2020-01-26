Beth A. Wilson

MOUNT PLEASANT – Beth Ann Wilson, 55, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle to secure a multiple organ transplant.

A celebration of Beth’s life will be held in two weeks, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.