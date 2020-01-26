Beth A. Wilson

January 27, 1964 – January 20, 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT – Beth Ann Wilson, 55, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital after a courageous battle to secure a multiple organ transplant.
A celebration of Beth’s life will be held in two weeks, SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
You have free articles remaining.
Please see next Sunday’s newspaper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
To plant a tree in memory of Beth Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.