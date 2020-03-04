November 21, 1938—February 27, 2020
RACINE – Bessie L. Jones, age 81, passed away at her residence on February 27, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1938 to parents Rodger and Catherine (nee: Marshall) in Mississippi.
Bessie is survived by her daughter, Mary Peaches; son, James “J.D.” Harris; godchildren, Jay Harris, Sr. and Elizabeth Brown; grandchildren, Darnell, Kimberly, and Balorie Saffold; 15 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mossie Clark; many other relatives, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Larry, Rudolph, Geanette, Elnora, Willie Mae Greer, and Willie Lee Griffin.
Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11am – 12pm. Funeral services will follow at 12pm, officiated by Brother Franklin.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
