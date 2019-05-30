April 7, 1936 – May 26, 2019
RACINE – Bess Ann (nee: Nuciforo) Manderfeld, age 83; beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Manderfeld and dear mother of Sue Kaeppeler, Mary Kae Manderfeld & Tom Manderfeld; passed away peacefully Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated next week Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church next week Saturday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church (Racine), St. Joseph Catholic Academy (Kenosha) or to Hospice Alliance, Inc. (Pleasant Prairie) have been suggested.
Please see this coming Sunday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.