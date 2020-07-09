Beryl C. McCormick

She was born April 5, 1940 to the late Glenn and Ellen (nee: Jensen) Pierson in Kemare, North Dakota. She married James H. McCormick on July 12, 1960 in Denver, Colo. At the age of 54, Beryl graduated with honors as a Registered Nurse. She worked in home healthcare for many years. She was a member of the Executive Board of the Republican Party of Lake County, IL and a member of Right to Life. Beryl was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Union Grove. She enjoyed reading the Bible and attending Bible study groups.