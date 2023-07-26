April 12, 1940—July 24, 2023

RACINE – Berthold Gontek, 83, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Ascension All Saints.

Bert was born in Meerane, Germany on April 12, 1940, to the late Karl and Wanda (nee, Arendt) Gontek. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Milwaukee Area Technical College as an Instructor until his retirement.

Survivors include his sister, Ida Gillett and a very special friend, Sigrid, and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edmund Gontek; and his brother-in-law, Dr. George N. Gillett.

Funeral services for Bert will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

