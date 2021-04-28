October 3, 1933—April 22, 2021

RACINE—Bertha M. Wainwright, age 87 of Racine passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on October 3, 1933, in Quitman, MS, a daughter of the late James and Clara (nee: Lott) Brown.

She was a devoted member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Survivors include her children: Gloria Vereen, Carl (Dian) Wainwright, Larry (Maria) Wainwright, Douglas Wainwright, and Shirley (Gerald) Billingsley; fourteen grandchildren; a host of great and great great grandchildren; her siblings: John W. Brown, Dorothy Williams, Ella Louise Bostick, Phylistine (Robert) Franklin, James (Ethel) Brown, Alice (Conaway) Johnson, Gloria James, and F. Victoria Graves.

Along with her parents, Bertha was preceded in death by a son in infancy and a brother Jimmy Brown.

A Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 O’clock Noon at Christian Faith Fellowship, 3303 Nicholson Road, Franksville. Interment will be held privately in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.