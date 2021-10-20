July 13, 1941—October 14, 2021
RACINE—Bernice Ruth Allain, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Bernice was born to the late Arthur and Gunvor (nee Nyland) Johnson on July 13, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Thomas Allain on April 29, 1967, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Racine. The two were married for 48 years until Thomas’ passing in October of 2015.
Bernice was a homemaker earlier in her life but found her way to Nelson’s Dime Store where she worked as a clerk until Nelson’s closed. She was known as the unofficial “neighborhood watch captain”. Bernice had a unique and outgoing personality, to say the least, and a sharp sense of humor. Her grandsons were the light of her world. Most all, she loved her family with all her heart and cherished every moment she had with them.
Bernice will be deeply missed by her sons: John (Jo Ann) Allain and Bruce Allain (Kelly Burns); grandsons: Zack Allain (fiancé: Jaycelin Chan) and Josh Allain; siblings: Betty (Clyde) Johnson, Marion (Bob) Woodbury, Kay (Bob) Stevens, Gary (Kim) Johnson, and Steven (Carol) Johnson; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Bernice is predeceased by her husband, Thomas; grandson, Matthew Allain; and sisters: Arlene Sweetman and Donna Commander.
A Celebration of Bernice’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernice’s special friends Becky, John, and Dawn, for their friendship and help over the years. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to ICU staff at Ascension All Saints along with N.P. Wynn, P.A. Woods, and nurses: Kendra, Jamie, and Cassie for their wonderful care of Bernice. Finally, a special note of gratitude to her nephew Andy for his care and support of Bernice and the family in recent weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Racine County Food Bank (2000 De Koven Ave, Racine, WI 53403, https://www.racinecountyfoodbank.org/contribute.html) or the Racine Health Care Network (500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403, https://healthcarenetwork.org/get-involved).
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361