Bernice Ruth Allain

A Celebration of Bernice’s Life will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:30 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com .

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernice’s special friends Becky, John, and Dawn, for their friendship and help over the years. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to ICU staff at Ascension All Saints along with N.P. Wynn, P.A. Woods, and nurses: Kendra, Jamie, and Cassie for their wonderful care of Bernice. Finally, a special note of gratitude to her nephew Andy for his care and support of Bernice and the family in recent weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Racine County Food Bank (2000 De Koven Ave, Racine, WI 53403, https://www.racinecountyfoodbank.org/contribute.html) or the Racine Health Care Network (500 Wisconsin Ave, Racine, WI 53403, https://healthcarenetwork.org/get-involved).