April 20, 1942 – April 3, 2022

RACINE — Bernice Neal, 79, passed away at Accent Care in Oak Creek on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Bernice was born in Mississippi on April 20, 1942, to Early and Nina (nee: Boxton) Adams. She married David Williams and together had four children. He preceded her in death in 1978. Bernice then met and married Edward Neal, Sr. They spent 20 loving years of marriage together. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Bernice was a CNA at Ridgewood Care Center until her retirement. She was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Bernice enjoyed cooking on holidays for her family and going out for a steak every year on her birthday. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Heath Bob Williams, Stephanie Williams and Pamela Williams; grandchildren: Porter and Olivia Williams, David White, Savannah Neal and Abrianna Brooks; great-grandchildren: Salius and David James White; sister Virginia Little; and stepchildren: Stephanie Neal, Linda Michelle Neal, Edward Neal, Jr., and Everett Lamont Neal. Bernice is further survived by step-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Williams, granddaughter Hannah Grace, brother Early Adams, Jr., and sister Alice Williams.

Funeral services for Bernice will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

