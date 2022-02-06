Bernice Martha Dowden

Jan. 12, 1940—Feb. 2, 2022

Bernice Martha (nee: Schultz) Dowden, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Bernice was born January 12, 1940, to the late Walter and Eleanor (nee: Hoeppner) Schultz. She was united in marriage to James J. Dowden Sr.

She is survived by her children: Ann (Gary) Seitz and James (Heidi) Dowden Jr.; grandchildren: Daryn (Andrew) Peterman, Madison (Erik) Anderson, Vienne Seitz, Nicole (Patrick Vaash) Simonson, Jessica (Cameron) Gandy, and Ashlee (Tony) Anzalone; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Henry, Connor, Audrey, Noah, AJ, and Emma; siblings: Germayne Schulz and Warren Schultz; and other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James J. Dowden Sr.

In accordance with Bernice’s wishes, no services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind and the Wisconsin Humane Society.

