Bernice M. Tuttle (nee Kralicek)

August 26, 1932 - January 24, 2022

RACINE, WI - Bernice Marie Tuttle, "Sis", age 89, of Racine, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Elizabeth Residence, Oak Creek. She was born in Racine, August 26, 1932, daughter of the late John and Bernice (nee Renpaul) Kralicek.

She graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1951". On April 4, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Fred R. Tuttle who preceded her in death November 3, 1998. Bernice was employed by Webster Electric for 10 years and then by Quad Sales for 15 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved crafts including sewing, needlepoint, making Christmas ornaments and cards. Bernice treasured the time spent with her friends from Storybook Drive and Camp Anokijig. In her early days she was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered with church bingo. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children: Dawn (Steve) Jacobson, Brian Tuttle; grandchildren: Emily Jacobson (fiance Jake Cole) and Ryan Jacobson; sister-in-law, Donna Euting; her aunt, Vi Yorgan; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, John (Jennie) Kralicek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or Camp Anokijig have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring staff and management of Elizabeth Residence and the sisters of St. Monica's for their loving care and support.

