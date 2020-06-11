Bernice M. Beck

She was born on the family farm in Burlington on August 20, 1920, the daughter of the late John and Rose (nee: Ketterhagen) Eckert. Bernice was a graduate of Burlington High School. On February 12, 1944 she married Robert J. “Bob” Beck in Burlington. The couple had been married 68 years when Bob passed away in 2012. Bernice and Bob owned and operated Beck’s Food Market for 22 years, where Bernice worked side by side with her husband. Later the couple worked for Dick’s Red Bell Market in Waterford. She was a proud member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she helped with fish fries and the church festival. Bernice enjoyed lunching with the Birthday Club ladies, and especially enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.