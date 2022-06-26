UNION GROVE - Bernice Lorraine Leischer, age 85, passed away at her residence on June 23, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1937, to parents Sherman and Orsia (nee. Stewart) Preble. Lorraine married the love of her life, Mervel Leischer, and they had six children together. She was a longtime member of Yorkville Methodist Church. Lorraine enjoyed her work as a beautician instructor. She loved fishing, baking pies, and watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all, Lorraine just loved life and spending time with her family and grandchildren.