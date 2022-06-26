Bernice Lorraine Leischer
May 11, 1937 - June 23, 2022
UNION GROVE - Bernice Lorraine Leischer, age 85, passed away at her residence on June 23, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1937, to parents Sherman and Orsia (nee. Stewart) Preble. Lorraine married the love of her life, Mervel Leischer, and they had six children together. She was a longtime member of Yorkville Methodist Church. Lorraine enjoyed her work as a beautician instructor. She loved fishing, baking pies, and watching the Packers and Brewers. Above all, Lorraine just loved life and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by her children: Bonnie Wirth, Penny Kriplean, April (Edward) Oliver, Sharlene (David) Januchowskie, Jacqueline Lowden, Robin (Terry) Hamm; grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband; and sons-in-law: Howie Wirth, Allen Kriplean and Richard Lowden.
Visitation will be held on June 28, from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with a memorial service to immediately follow at Miller Reesman Funeral Home. 620 15th Ave, Union Grove, WI 53182.