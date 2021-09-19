Nov. 22, 1927—Sep. 4, 2021

BURLINGTON—Bernice Ketterhagen, 93, of Burlington, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Burlington. Her passing was gentle, thanks to the wonderful team at Oak Park Place, Kindred Hospice, and her loving friends and family.

Bernice Ketterhagen was born in Burlington, WI on November 22, 1927. She was the daughter of John and Theresa (Merten) Koldeway. Her early life was spent on the Koldeway family farm in Burlington with her 11 brothers and sisters.

On October 14, 1950, at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, Bernice was married to James E. Ketterhagen. Following marriage, they made their home and raised their daughter in Burlington. James preceded her in death on December 18, 1998.

Bernice worked at Lavelle Industries for over 30 years, a strong, content, and dedicated worker, a friendly colleague. But those who were fortunate enough to know her well, knew her as a baker. It’s estimated she baked over 5,000 pies, notably apple, rhubarb, and banana cream. Every time perfection. Every time she thought it could be a little bit better. As was her humble nature, she’d never boast of her work ethic, pie skills, or her time spent as a “holy duster” at St. Mary’s or serving meals at Love, Inc. She simply gave her all and went about her business.