Bernice J. Sack (Geschke)

RACINE — Bernice J. Sack, age 94, passed away Monday morning May 25, 2020 at the Hospice House.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with limited attendance will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family for a memorial bench to be placed along a walking path in Bernice’s name have been suggested.

