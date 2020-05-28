Bernice J. Sack (Geschke)

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Friday May 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation with limited attendance will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the family for a memorial bench to be placed along a walking path in Bernice’s name have been suggested.