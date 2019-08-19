Bernice F. Ruter

September 3, 1931—August 15, 2019
RACINE—Bernice Froeba Ruter, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choosing have been suggested.
