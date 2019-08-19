{{featured_button_text}}
Bernice F. Ruter

September 3, 1931—August 15, 2019

RACINE—Bernice Froeba Ruter, age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Private entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choosing have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments