July 16, 1920—March 12, 2021

BRIGHTON—Bernice E. Mogenson, age 100, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Oak Park Place assisted living facility.

Bernice was born July 16, 1920 in Brighton, Wisconsin to Harvey and Lucy (nee Bolte) Sherman. She spent her childhood in Antioch, Illinois and attended Antioch High School followed by business college in Waukegan, Illinois.

She met her future husband, Bertram Mogenson when he decided to tag along driving Bernice’s friend back to college. They were married on her birthday in 1946 in Antioch and eventually settled in Burlington, Wisconsin. She was widowed on June 4, 1958.

Bernice was an active volunteer with the Burlington 4-H teaching her children and their friends practical skills including cooking, baking and sewing, where she was affectionately known as “Aunt Bea”. She was a life member and long-term officer of the American Legion Auxiliary. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington.

In the past year, Bernice learned that she is a direct descendant of Mayflower passengers John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley through many generations of the Sherman family.