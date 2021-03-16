July 16, 1920—March 12, 2021
BRIGHTON—Bernice E. Mogenson, age 100, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Oak Park Place assisted living facility.
Bernice was born July 16, 1920 in Brighton, Wisconsin to Harvey and Lucy (nee Bolte) Sherman. She spent her childhood in Antioch, Illinois and attended Antioch High School followed by business college in Waukegan, Illinois.
She met her future husband, Bertram Mogenson when he decided to tag along driving Bernice’s friend back to college. They were married on her birthday in 1946 in Antioch and eventually settled in Burlington, Wisconsin. She was widowed on June 4, 1958.
Bernice was an active volunteer with the Burlington 4-H teaching her children and their friends practical skills including cooking, baking and sewing, where she was affectionately known as “Aunt Bea”. She was a life member and long-term officer of the American Legion Auxiliary. At the time of her passing, she was the oldest parishioner of St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington.
In the past year, Bernice learned that she is a direct descendant of Mayflower passengers John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley through many generations of the Sherman family.
Bernice is mourned by her three children: Marilyn Davenport of Burlington (husband Harold Davenport, deceased), Janice Thomas of Alloway New Jersey (husband Robert Thomas, deceased) and Harvey Mogenson of Telluride, Colorado (Gwen Dennik) along with her grandsons Ron Kuhl of Clemmons, North Carolina (Lynn Lile), Michael Mogenson and Andrew Mogenson. Her youngest sister, Sister Mary Himens sends her prayers.
Bernice is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bert; her sisters: Jean Soby, Lucille Kutz, her brother Bernard Sherman; and her great-grandson Christopher Kuhl.
The viewing will be held Wednesday March 17th, 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Daniels Funeral Home 625 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, March 18th at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church, 440 Kendall Street, Burlington. Burial will take place Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the East Side Cemetery in Denmark, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support St. Charles Catholic Church, 440 Kendall Street, Burlington, WI 53105.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home
625 S. Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
