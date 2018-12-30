Bernice Ackerman Nee: Wohlust

December 29, 1922—December 27, 2018
RACINE—Bernice Ackerman, age 95, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Villa at Lincoln Park.
She was born in Racine, December 29, 1922, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Nee:Ultsch) Wohlust and was a lifelong resident.
Bernice attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1941.” It was at high school that she met the love of her life, Laurence Ackerman and they were married May 23, 1942. Larry passed away March 1, 2003. Bernice was an active volunteer serving as a poll worker, president of the Lincoln Lutheran Auxiliary, president of the Bixby – Hansen Auxiliary American Legion Post 171, and as a member of the Women of the ELCA. She was an active charter member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and helped design the kitchen in the new church. She also was still a member of Girl Scout Troop 1943. Above all it was her family she treasured most. Growing up an only child, Bernice at a young age decided she wanted a large family. Her greatest joy came from raising her 5 children, cheering them on and supported them in their activities and education. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are 4 children, Cheryl (Dave) Thomson, Terry (Debra) Ackerman, Candy Zicarelli, Cindy (Eric) Weiss; grandchildren, Kristen (Jay) Swaim, Jennifer (Mark Thomas) Trotter, Brian (Carey) Thomson, Amy (Phil) Farco, Julie (Peter) Ortiz, Dan Johnson, Casey (Matt) Bremer, Ricky Zicarelli, Janelle (Mike) Nativi, Michael Ackerman, Steven Ackerman, Nate (Courtney) Weiss, Katie (Keith) Motycka; great grandchildren, Chloe (Dalton) Davis, Elizabeth Swaim, Coty (Tina Fleiss) Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz, Ashley Farco, Aiden Farco, Alex Farco, Wyatt Thomson, William Nativi, Andrew Nativi, Emma Nativi, Jade Johnson, Emersyn Bremer, and Aria Motycka; great great grandson, Parker Ortiz; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Tim; son-in-law, Mike Zicarelli; and granddaughter, Gabriella Ortiz.
A memorial service will be held at Mt Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 Green Bay Rd, Saturday, January 5, 2019, 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Krista Zimmerman officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church have been suggested.
The family extends a thank you to the staffs of Villa at Lincoln Park, Ascension All Saints Hospital, and Allay Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. Also a special thank you to Elaine Klandrud for bringing communion to Bernice.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
