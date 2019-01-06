Try 1 month for 99¢
Bernice Ann Elderbrook

December 23, 1928—January 2, 2019

WATERFORD—Elderbrook, Bernice Ann, age 90, of Waterford, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Waterford Senior Living on January 2, 2019.

She was born on December 23, 1928 in New Munster, WI the daughter of the late Benjamin and Regina (nee. Richter) Robers. Bernice attended St. Al’s graded school and was a graduate of Wilmot High School class of ‘46. After high school she worked with Dr. Ketterhagen’s Dentist office as an assistant. On May 28, 1948 she married Edmund “Bud” Elderbrook who has preceded her in death. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She spent her lifetime on the Elderbrook farm, enjoying every minute of farm life as a wife, mother and grandmother. Bernice also worked at Wee Moderns in Burlington and the Pharmacy Station for many years.

Bernice is survived by children, Linda “Red” (Pat) Smetana, Kaetlyn Lad, Margaret (Peg) Elderbrook, Dan (Karen) Elderbrook, Sue Elderbrook and Dave (Diane) Elderbrook; grandchildren, Megan (Brent) Sumner, Kyle (Shannon) Smetana, Ean Elderbrook, Kali (fiancé Aaron) Elderbrook and Jesse (Stephanie) Lad; great-grandchildren, Brady, Davis, Dylan and Emmett. She is further survived by one brother Dick Robers, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, brothers Bob and Mick, and sister Margaret.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 from 11AM – 12 PM with Memorial Mass beginning at 12:00 PM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 441 Conkey St., Burlington, WI 53105. A luncheon will follow Mass. Inurnment in the church cemetery at 2:30 PM on Monday.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St. Charles Catholic Church.

