Bernell L. Barker

With profound faith, Bernell was a longtime member of Midtown Church of Christ since 1962. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and remained active in the Church until his health failed him. Even though his health was failing, kept the faith and remained prayerful. He was a lover of jazz music and an accomplished pianist, playing in a band in his younger days. Bernell was an avid classic car collector. He collected both real cars and model cars. He also had a niche for antiques and shopping for antique bargains. With his green thumb he kept house plants healthy and beautiful and his yard impeccable. He was also brilliantly mechanical inclined and extremely organized. Bernell was a humble and successful entrepreneur and able to obtain success without formal higher-level education. Bernell was a soft-spoken and private individual and as many of you know, it was like pulling teeth to get any information out of him.