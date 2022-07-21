Sept. 5, 1933 – July 2, 2022
RACINE—Bernell L. Barker, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with family by his side.
Bernell was born in Myrtle, Mississippi on September 5, 1933, to the late James H. and Phoebe Barker. He faithfully served our country with the US Army for six years. Bernell was Senior Vice-President and owner and operator of General Converters & Assemblers until he retired in 2013.
On April 26, 1956, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Era “Louise” (nee: Brownlee).
With profound faith, Bernell was a longtime member of Midtown Church of Christ since 1962. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and remained active in the Church until his health failed him. Even though his health was failing, kept the faith and remained prayerful. He was a lover of jazz music and an accomplished pianist, playing in a band in his younger days. Bernell was an avid classic car collector. He collected both real cars and model cars. He also had a niche for antiques and shopping for antique bargains. With his green thumb he kept house plants healthy and beautiful and his yard impeccable. He was also brilliantly mechanical inclined and extremely organized. Bernell was a humble and successful entrepreneur and able to obtain success without formal higher-level education. Bernell was a soft-spoken and private individual and as many of you know, it was like pulling teeth to get any information out of him.
Surviving are his beautiful wife of 66 years, Louise; sons: David (Clara) Martin and Anthony Waldrop; brother, James (Barbara) Barker; brothers-in-law: Joe Brownlee, Lonnie (Marie) Brownlee and Willie Ed (Eddie Mae) Brownlee; and a host of special nieces; nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Bernell was preceded in death by his brothers: Iodeious (Cubell) Barker, Louis (Lennora) Barker, Q.C. (Florence) Barker and Robert (Katherine) Barker; sisters: Almertha (Floyd) Harris and Iodell (Reginald) Liggons; and special sisters-in-law: Mattie (Eddie) Golden and Hattie Brownlee.
Homegoing Services will be celebrated in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment, with military honors, will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Saturday, July 23rd, from 10 – 11:00 a.m.
