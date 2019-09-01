{{featured_button_text}}
Bernard Wood

December 6, 1947—August 22, 2019

RACINE- Bernard “Ben” Wood, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

A memorial gathering for Ben will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 100 p.m. until 300 p.m. A time of sharing will begin at 300 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

