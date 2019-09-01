Bernard Wood

December 6, 1947—August 22, 2019
RACINE- Bernard “Ben” Wood, 71, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
A memorial gathering for Ben will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 100 p.m. until 300 p.m. A time of sharing will begin at 300 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.