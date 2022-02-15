Bernard W. 'Bernie' Rauwerda

Dec. 30, 1948—Feb. 11, 2022

CALEDONIA—Bernard Wayne Rauwerda, 73, passed away on Friday February 11, 2022 at his residence.

Bernie was born on December 30, 1948, to Bernard and Grace (nee Hart) Rauwerda in Racine. He was united in marriage to Suzanne Wolff on November 28, 1970.

Bernie proudly served in the Navy Reserves, being honorably discharged as a Seaman on August 31, 1973. He was employed as a real estate agent for Shorewest Realtors, retiring after many years. Bernie also worked as a Tool and Die Maker with Aide Inc, Sterling Tool, Surgitek and Letsch Manufacturing.He was a member of Living Light Christian Church and a member woodworking artist at the Artist Gallery in downtown Racine. Bernie was a serious swimmer at the YMCA.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie of Racine; daughter, Christy (Phillip) Heiman of Janesville; son, Paul (Katie Leffler) Rauwerda; sister, Joanne Reske; granddaughters: Charis, Ryan, Lucy and Thea Rauwerda all of Racine, as well as nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Grace, and brother-in-law, Stan Reske.Funeral services for Bernie will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

