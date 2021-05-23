April 22, 1929—May 12, 2021

BURLINGTON—Bernard “Red” James Smith, 92, of Burlington, Wisconsin died peacefully in his home of natural causes on May 12, 2021. Red was born on April 22, 1929 in Chicago. On April 26, 1952 he married his childhood sweetheart and the love of this life Elizabeth “Betty” Deyerler. Red and Betty were married for 69 years. They lived at times in Chicago; Park Ridge, IL; Venice, FL; Bohners Lake and Burlington. In 1956, Red started Smith Wood Products and Smith Wood Specialties, which produced wood wedges and trophy parts. He was proud to have his son Jim follow in his footsteps. Jim now owns the wedge part of the business in Burlington.

Red was an avid collector of antique and collector cars, keeping his cars in beautiful condition and showing them at car meets. He was also an excellent cabinet maker and enjoyed designing and creating furniture. Red had an enthusiasm for life that was contagious. He loved meeting new people and loved to kid around. Nothing, however, brought Red and Betty more joy than spending time with their family.