Bernard J. Greninger

June 18, 1928—October 2, 2018

STURGEON BAY – FORMERLY OF RACINE, Bernard J. Greninger, age 90, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Church Street. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

