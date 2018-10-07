Try 1 month for 99¢
Bernard J. Greninger

June 18, 1928—October 2, 2018

STURGEON BAY – FORMERLY OF RACINE, Bernard J. Greninger, age 90, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Door County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

He was born in West Bend, WI, June 18, 1928, son of the late Nicholas and Loretta (Nee: Niebler) Greninger.

On December 31, 1950 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Lange who preceded him in death, July 17, 2016. He spent many years in the design and engineering field working for numerous businesses. Bernard was a lifetime Boy Scout earning the ranks of Eagle, Ace and Ranger. He was a leader with a number of Boy Scout Troops and Cub Scout Packs. He held various Council leadership roles.

Survivors include his sons, Michael (Cheryl) Greninger, Steve (Kimberly) Greninger; his grandchildren, Teri, Eric, Chris, Nick, and Ariel; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter, brother, and four sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 13, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Church Street. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

