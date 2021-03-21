 Skip to main content
Bernard F. 'Skip' Feil, Jr.
Bernard F. 'Skip' Feil, Jr.

RACINE — Bernard F. “Skip” Feil Jr., age 64 of Racine passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Boland Hall, Southern WI Veterans Home.

In accordance with Skip’s wishes, his service was held privately. Interment with full military honors at Southern WI Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WISCONSIN 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

