RACINE — Bernard F. “Skip” Feil Jr., age 64 of Racine passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Boland Hall, Southern WI Veterans Home.
In accordance with Skip’s wishes, his service was held privately. Interment with full military honors at Southern WI Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery.
To view Skip’s complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT, WISCONSIN 53403
262-552-9000
