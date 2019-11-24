Bernard "Bernie" Tucker

October 28, 1929 – November 19, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Bernard “Bernie” Charles Tucker passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 after falling ill just 2 weeks ago, shortly after celebrating his 90th birthday.

Bernie was born in Racine on October 28, 1929 to the late Robert and Charlotte (nee: Weir) Tucker. A graduate of William Horlick High School, he faithfully served our country with the United States Army in the Korean War. On June 25, 1955 in Epiphany Lutheran Church, he was united in marriage with Mary Louise (nee: Christensen) Tucker, who preceded him in death on June 29, 2009.

Bernie was employed by Jacobsen Textron as a machinist / lead man for over 31 years. Among his interests, Bernie enjoyed fishing, vegetable & flower gardening, golfing, sewing, restoration & refinishing, tending to his yard (having just purchased a new riding lawn mower as a 90th birthday present to himself), and always looked forward to happy hour.